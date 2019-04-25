|
|
LUGENIA
HOGANS, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Lugenia Hogans, 89, died on 04/20/2019 of heart failure. She moved to Winter Haven 60 years ago and was co-owner of Munroe's Tastee Freeze, where she was known as Mrs. Jean. Lugenia was a member of the East Winter Haven Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
Lugenia was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband John L. Hogans, her children: Charles Moore, Gloria Rogers Turner, Victoria Banks, and Dale Munroe Sr. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Fri. 6pm to 8pm at Oak Ridge F.H.C. Memorial svcs 3pm Sat. at South Winter Haven Congregation of JW, 4750 US 17 N., Bartow, FL.
Condolences to
www.aokridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019