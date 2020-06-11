LUIS G. FERNANDEZ
LUIS G.
FERNANDEZ, 81
9/9/38 - 6/9/20

LAKELAND - Luis Fernandez 'Papi' was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 9, 2020.
He was born in Holguin, Cuba in 1938. He and his family came from Cuba in 1971. Luis worked for Piper Aircraft as a Piper Cub assembly tech. He was full of life and loved everyone. He attended Calvary Fellowship Assembly of God. He loved his family in Cuba and adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed life to the fullest by visiting and caring for his family and friends in Cuba.
Luis was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaida Fernandez and 7 siblings in Cuba. Luis is survived by his children, Luis Fernandez Jr., Olga L. Stavely, Grisel Kastner (Joe) grandchildren: Christopher Ely, Jammie McNally and Jessica Kastner, 11 great grandchildren, extend-ed family, Tom and Adela Mobley, Nancy Cordova and Tom Mobley Jr.
Services will be held at Memorial Gardens, 2123 Bartow Hwy Lakeland, FL 33801 on Saturday June 13th, 2020 at 11:00am. Immediately following the service, a gathering will be held in his honor at Joe and Grisel's home.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
