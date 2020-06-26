Lula Mae (Rhone) Johnson
1942 - 2020
LULA MAE RHONE JOHNSON

WINTER HAVEN - Lula Mae Rhone John-son departed from us on April 26, 2020 to lay her soul to rest with God. She was 77.
Born on October 6, 1942 in Florence Villa, Winter Haven, FL. to parents, Abe Sr., & Ellen Virginia (Adams) Rhone, she was one of 12 children. She was a retired educator, life-long advocate for higher education & a woman proud of her African American heri-tage. Now, memories of her zestful and passionate personality live vividly through her beloved family and friends. She was a force to be reckoned with anywhere, or moment.
She possessed a steady will to champion against the sligh-test hint of an injustice. Lula's determination was like an unbendable steel weight that pressed against every challenge she would overcome. A stylish pair of shades always adorned Lula's face, and she routinely dressed distinctly, as if she woke up impeccably flawless.
Lula Mae was a be-loved mother to Quen-tina Johnson, grand-mother to Asha Imani Johnson & Khari Eyen Zamé Kibwe Johnson, sister to 4 surviving siblings: Dorothy Fred-rick & Alfredia Rhone, Moses & Lucy Rhone, brother David & Eliza-beth Rhone.
Services for Lula Mae Rhone Johnson will be at noon, Sat., June 27th at Rolling Hills Ceme-tery, 4810 Tilden Road in Winter Haven, FL. In lieu of flowers, loved ones can donate on be-half of Lula Mae Rhone Johnson to the Jewett Education Foundation for scholarships to stu-dents, notate is in memory of Lula Mae Rhone Johnson, Class of 1960. Mail: PO Box 3215, Winter Haven, FL 33884.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
12:00 PM
Rolling Hills Ceme-tery
