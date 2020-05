Or Copy this URL to Share

LYDIA

CASSANDRA WINGO, 55



LAKE ALFRED - Lydia Wingo, 55, died 4/26/20. Graveside service Sat. at 12pm Oak Grove Cemetery, Lk. Alfred. Holmes Funeral Directors, H.C.



