LYDIA MURPHY
LYDIA MURPHY, 79

LAKELAND - Lydia Murphy, a long-time Lakeland resident, passed away on November 9, 2020.
She leaves behind a large, loving family which includes 2 brothers, 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many others who will miss her greatly.
Lydia was devoted to her family and also spent more than 50 years working for DCF.
She loved family gatherings, movies, the beach, and watching Brianna, her youngest granddaughter, play volleyball.
Lydia will always be remembered as a selfless woman. A trait she undoubtedly inherited from her own mother.
May she rest in peace and may the tender memories soften our grief.
Service to be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lakeland Memorial Gardens at 10:00 am.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
