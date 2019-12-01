|
|
LYMAN 'L.D.'
MOORE
WINTER HAVEN - Lyman 'L.D.' Moore passed away 11/4/19.
L.D. was born Sept. 23, 1950 to Lyman D. Moore and Nellie Hicks Moore in Willow Springs, N.C. L.D. graduated from W.G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, N.C. and attended N.C. State University in Raleigh, and Frederick Jr. College in Portsmouth, VA, before joining the U.S. Army in 1969.
L.D. was preceded in death by his father, Lyman, Sr., mother Nellie H., brother Douglas E. in Vietnam, brother Horace, sisters Doris, and Janie, wife and beloved partner of 41 years, Cathy.
L.D. is survived by 3 sons, Lyman Douglas of Gainesville, FL, Todd of Raleigh, N.C. and Chuck of Wilmington, N.C. He has 1 sister, Mary Norris of Cary, N.C. L.D. was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
L.D. is an active member, and has been for 12 years, of post 8 American Legion in Winter Haven, FL.
Services will be held at the American Legion Post 8 in Winter Haven on Dec. 7th at 1 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019