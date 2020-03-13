|
LYNDA B.
BOLDEN, 68
LAKELAND - Lynda B. Bolden, 68, passed on the 25th of February 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center located in Lakeland, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Griffin Baptist Church.
Lynda was born on August 31st, 1951 in Durham, North Carolina to Albert and Edna Powell. She graduated from Fowler High School in Colorado. She studied at Pasadena City College.
She married Richard Bolden in 1980 and they later re-wed in 2007. They moved to Florida in 1983 where she continued her career in Tupperware, then later began clerical work. Lynda was involved in the community through the Moose Lodge. She loved helping children and families in need through fundraisers, cancer benefits and other functions. She dressed as the Easter bunny each year between 1999 and 2012, all for smiles and happy memories. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking trips with her husband and friends to places such as Brighton and Biloxi. She also enjoyed traveling with her siblings. Anyone that knew Lynda, knew she spent as much time as she could with her great grandboys; Kylen (6) and Karter (2).
She is survived by her husband, Richard, 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Melody and Mike Napoli and Jamie and Troy C. Smith. In addition to, her grandchildren; Brianna, Lachelle, Kymberlee, Jaden, Kylen and Karter. She is also survived by her seven siblings: Peggy, Ruth, Albert, Jerry, Elaine, Jewell and June.
We will always remember Lynda and her favorite promise, 'I love you most!'.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020