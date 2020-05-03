LYNN BILBRO

PEASE



LAKELAND - Lynn passed away Sunday April 26, 2020.

Lynn was born in Columbus, GA. on June 27 1938, the only child of Howard Curtis and Marguerite Struppa Bilbro. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1956. She attended Georgia Military College in Dalonega, GA where she met her future husband Henry Pease, also of Columbus, GA.

They were married December 27, 1957 and reported to Fort Sill, OK in March of 1958. Henry's military took them all across the US and to Germany. In 1975 they settled in Lakeland, FL which has been their home 44 years.

Lynn was a member of Shepherd's Community United Methodist Church.

Because of the current situation there will be no services. The family invites those who wish to honor Lynn to give a memorial to LoBo Ministries, PO 6523, Lakeland, FL 33807.





