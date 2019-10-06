Home

BARTOW - Lynn Douberly Praay received her heavenly reward after an extended illness on 9/23/19 in St. Augustine, Fl. Lynn was born 6/8/1953 in Bartow, Fl. to Kenneth and Betty Douberly.
Lynn graduated from Bartow Sr. High School and studied Public Relations at the University of Fl. and University of S. Fl. She was co-owner of Southland Specialties, Inc. Lynn was an inspiration to many as she displayed such faith in God during her illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Tracy E. Douberly.
She is survived by her husband Tim Praay, brother Kenneth Douberly, her daughter Kendra (Josh) Campbell, sons Andrew and Jacob Praay, and 2 grandchildren Riley and Kenzi Campbell. Donations in Lynn's memory would be appreciated to Mount Dora Children's Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, Fl. 32757
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
