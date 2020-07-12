LYNN K.PALMER, 68PLANT CITY - Lynn K. Palmer, 68, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Sunday July 5, 2020. She passed unexpectedly at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Lynn bravely fought diabetes most of her adult life.Lynn was born February 10, 1952 in Plant City, FL to Della Lee (Shuman) Kimbel and the late John Kenneth Kimbel, Jr. Lynn proudly graduated the University of Florida.Lynn had a passion for health and fitness and used her talents to train many clients in Lakeland, FL. She loved music and played the piano beautifully.In addition to her mother, Lee, she is survived by her son, Robert W. Palmer, Jr. and his wife, Jill. She had one grandchild whom she adored, Reagan; Her loving brothers, John 'Jay' Kimbel and his wife, Kelly, Mark Kimbel and his wife, Susie; five nephews and four aunts and many cousins.A celebration of Lynn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Lynn's honor to the Advent Health Diabetes Institute or the Joslin Diabetes Center. Expressions of condolence at