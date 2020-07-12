1/1
LYNN K. PALMER
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYNN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNN K.
PALMER, 68

PLANT CITY - Lynn K. Palmer, 68, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Sunday July 5, 2020. She passed unexpectedly at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Lynn bravely fought diabetes most of her adult life.
Lynn was born February 10, 1952 in Plant City, FL to Della Lee (Shuman) Kimbel and the late John Kenneth Kimbel, Jr. Lynn proudly graduated the University of Florida.
Lynn had a passion for health and fitness and used her talents to train many clients in Lakeland, FL. She loved music and played the piano beautifully.
In addition to her mother, Lee, she is survived by her son, Robert W. Palmer, Jr. and his wife, Jill. She had one grandchild whom she adored, Reagan; Her loving brothers, John 'Jay' Kimbel and his wife, Kelly, Mark Kimbel and his wife, Susie; five nephews and four aunts and many cousins.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Lynn's honor to the Advent Health Diabetes Institute or the Joslin Diabetes Center. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved