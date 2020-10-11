1/1
LYNN M. ADAMS
LYNN M. ADAMS, 70

LAKELAND - Lynn M Adams, 70 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on October 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Lynn was born on November 27th, 1949 to Frances and Ray Adams in Oakland, California. He signed with the Detroit Tiger organization after grad-uation.
Lynn was a Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves.
Lynn joined the Lakeland Police Department in 1975. He had various positions at the Police Department including motorcycle officer, a member of the SWAT team, patrol, Field Training Officer, detective, undercover detective and attained the rank of Sergeant.
Lynn was instrumental in the establishment of the Police Athletic League and continued with PAL until his retirement.
Lynn was a charter member of the Polk County FOP Lodge #46, a member of the Masonic Lodge, the First United Methodist Church and of the Elks 1291.
Lynn was predeceased by his parents, and brother Frances, Ray and Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Christine, son Michael (Victoria), granddaughters Summer and Keleigh, grandson Bradley, and family.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
