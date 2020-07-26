1/1
Lynne Carol Corbett
LYNNE CAROL
CORBETT

LAKELAND - On July 21, 2020 Lynne Carol Corbett a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt passed away suddenly at Lakeland Regional Health at the age of 63.
She was born in Queens, NY to Edward & Carolyn Schmidt. She and her late husband Fireman and master mechanic for VW William Corbett Sr. enjoyed life in Albany NY.
She was a successful practice manager for Pediatric Associates of Lakeland for 27 years. To say she loved her career is an understatement.
She is survived by her handsome son William Corbett Jr., also a talented mechanic, beautiful daughter Kelly Corbett and grandson Steven James Ragsdale; her sisters and brother in law Jeanne & Barry Hulin and Dorothy Ray MD; her nephew Christopher Ray & his wife Alexandria Ray; cousins Eileen Panzarino and her son Nick, Nick and Gill Carro. Her nieces Melissa Hulin her son Gabriel Hulin, Katherine Hulin, Ashely Felts & her daughters Kaley Pegg and Kendall Coston, Stephanie Maldonado and her children Isaiah, Ciera, & Elijah Ravelo; and her best friend Jacqueline Maldonado.
Her family and friends will surely find it hard to move forward without her.
'Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.'
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5PM at the Lakeland Funeral home, with a service to follow at 6PM. Interment at a later date in New York.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
28
Service
06:00 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
