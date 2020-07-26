LYNNE CAROLCORBETTLAKELAND - On July 21, 2020 Lynne Carol Corbett a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt passed away suddenly at Lakeland Regional Health at the age of 63.She was born in Queens, NY to Edward & Carolyn Schmidt. She and her late husband Fireman and master mechanic for VW William Corbett Sr. enjoyed life in Albany NY.She was a successful practice manager for Pediatric Associates of Lakeland for 27 years. To say she loved her career is an understatement.She is survived by her handsome son William Corbett Jr., also a talented mechanic, beautiful daughter Kelly Corbett and grandson Steven James Ragsdale; her sisters and brother in law Jeanne & Barry Hulin and Dorothy Ray MD; her nephew Christopher Ray & his wife Alexandria Ray; cousins Eileen Panzarino and her son Nick, Nick and Gill Carro. Her nieces Melissa Hulin her son Gabriel Hulin, Katherine Hulin, Ashely Felts & her daughters Kaley Pegg and Kendall Coston, Stephanie Maldonado and her children Isaiah, Ciera, & Elijah Ravelo; and her best friend Jacqueline Maldonado.Her family and friends will surely find it hard to move forward without her.'Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.'A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5PM at the Lakeland Funeral home, with a service to follow at 6PM. Interment at a later date in New York.