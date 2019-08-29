|
M. SUSAN
McLAUGHLIN
LAKELAND - M. Susan McLaughlin passed on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1920 to George and Anna Boris in Washburn, WI.
Susan was a member of the St. Florian Church for 16 years and she worked in Chicago for five years.
Susan married Tom McLaughlin in 1942 at St. Helena Church in Minneapolis, MN. They were married for 64 years.
She was a member of the St. Helena Church for 45 years. During that time, she was a choir member, sacristan, a driver for Meals on Wheels, a delegate for Parish Council, headed the money counters and bereavement ministry.
Upon Tom's retirement, they spent their summers in Ino, WI and their winters in Florida.
She is survived by her children, William T. Mclaughlin (Nancy), Michael L. Mclaughlin (Dawnn), Patricia Ann Kohout (Michael), Annmarie Reynolds (Sean); her brother, Jack Boris (Shirley) and also her brother in law, James A. McLaughlin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
