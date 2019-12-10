|
MABEL LOU 'LALA' SORTMAN, 71
LAKELAND - Mabel Lou Sortman 'Lala,' 71, made her glorious journey into heaven on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 12:49pm. Mabel spent the last days of her life with family close to her bedside surrounding her with warmth, peace, and tranquility.
Mabel was born at her home in Spring Valley, Ohio on April 8th, 1948 to the late Robert and Alice Tharpe. She spent the majority of her younger years growing up in Waynesville, Ohio along side her siblings; sister, Della (79); sister, Alphia (76); sister, Betty (74); brother, Robert Lee (deceased); sister, Gloria 'Cookie' (70).
Mabel met John Sortman II in 1966 who would become her husband February 28th, 1968 having married in Lebanon, Ohio. They went on to have five children together; John III (deceased), Jason (47), Jacob (45), Monica (40), Joshua(deceased). Mabel had various jobs throughout her lifetime, but her main focus was on her five children to which she was a wonderful and compassionate mother who doted on them regularly.
Mabel traveled a bit during her life due to her husband, John's, career in the military. These places included, Texas, Missouri, Germany, and Massachusetts. In 1978, Mabel and John purchased their first home together in El Paso, Texas, where they resided for many years and raised their five children.
In 2003, after many years spent in their beloved family home, they made the decision to sell and relocated in Florida.
Together, Mabel and John purchased their dream home in Groveland, Florida where Mabel could be found laying out by her pool enjoying life. After eleven years in Groveland, they relocated one last time to Lakeland, Florida in 2013 where she finished out her life. Her favorite past times included spoiling her grandchildren, shopping for clothes and shoes, playing bingo and going out dancing!
Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Tharpe; brother, Robert Lee Tharpe; son, John Edwin Sortman III; son, Joshua Matthew Sortman.
Mabel is survived by her husband, John E. Sortman II; son, Jason (Sheila) Sortman; son, Jacob (Ricki) Sortman; daughter, Monica (James) Holloway; daughter-in-law, Emilee Sortman; four sisters, Della, Alphia, Betty and Cookie, as well as fourteen grandchildren: Austin, Rainee, Skyler, Shylowe, Chase, Casen, Summer Rose, John, Kayla, Shawnee, Amber, Christopher, Tyler and Hayley, All of whom will forever miss their Lala. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends who will miss her dearly.
Services for Mabel's celebration of life are being held Saturday, December 14th at 10:00am at Bethel Baptist Church 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810.
