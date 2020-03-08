Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1931 - 2020
BARTOW - Mabel Sellers, age 88, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home in Bartow. Born December 3, 1931 in Donalsonville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Herman M. and Allie (Thompson) Loyed.
Mrs. Sellers worked as a LPN at the Bartow Center and attended the Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church in Bartow.
Mabel is preceded in death by her husband Avon C. Sellers, her children: Avon Sellers, Robert M. Sellers, Ellie Ford, and Teresa Devereux.
She is survived by a loving family that includes her children: Pam Tilley of Bartow, Lamar Sellers (Donna) of Homeland, her sisters: Evelyn Fish and Mary Shope of Lakeland. Mabel also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church in Bartow at 1:00pm on Monday, March 9, 2020.
