1/1
MAC HUNT CUNNINGHAM
1936 - 2020
MAC HUNT
CUNNINGHAM, Jr.

YOUNG HARRIS, GA - Mr. Mac Hunt Cunningham Jr., age 84 of Ed Nichols Road, Young Harris, formerly of Clearwater, FL., passed away peacefully on Thursday August 6, 2020 in the Union General Hospital following an extended illness.
Mac was born on January 23, 1936 in Lima, OH., son of the late Mac Hunt Cunningham & Pauline Fisher Cunningham. He retired as Vice President of St. Petersburg Junior College. Mac was always telling jokes; he enjoyed brightening people's days. Most of his free-time was spent with family & his dog 'Pretzel,' but he also spent time fishing & boating.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Betty Pollick, brother-in-law: Tom McCormick, and a nephew: Tommy Mc-Cormick.
Mac attended Sharp Memorial United Meth-odist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife; Sharman Kooiman Cunningham of Young Harris, one daughter: Terri Cunningham of Tampa, FL., one son: Mac H. Cunningham III of Bartow, FL., one sister: Sally McCormick of Lakeland, FL., and two nieces Cheryl and Kim, two nephews, Hal and Charlie, many other relatives and friends also survive.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Castoff Pet Rescue in Mac's memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at
www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear this Sharman. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Glenn Wright
Friend
August 9, 2020
Sharman, I’m so sorry to hear of Mac’s passing. He was one of my favorites and always made me laugh. Prayers for you during this time.

Tammy Tanner
Friend
August 9, 2020
Sharman you are in our prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
Shirley Jarrard
