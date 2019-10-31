Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
MADELL M. MOONEYHAM


1927 - 2019
MADELL M. MOONEYHAM Obituary
MADELL M.
MOONEYHAM, 92

BARTOW -
Madell M. Mooneyham, age 92, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Bartow.
Born October 11, 1927 in Hardee County, she was the daughter of the late Edward O. and Mamie L. (Gill) Parrish. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow. She retired from the Polk County School Board where she worked as a School Bus Attendant.
Along with her parents, Madell is preceded in death by her husband George Moon-eyham and her son Charlie Mooneyham. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Mooneyham (Joyce) of Winter Haven, daughter in law, Linda Mooneyham of Bartow, along with four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
