MADELYN HALE

CHEYNE



LAKELAND - Madelyn Hale Cheyne of Lakeland, Florida passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 83.

Madelyn was born on May 14, 1937 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Charles Wesley and Lettie Marie Hale. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert J. Cheyne Sr. and sister Evelyn H. Anderson.

Madelyn is survived by her daughters Sharon C. Davis (Michael), Temple, GA, Cindi D. Cheyne, Lakeland, FL and son Robert J. Cheyne Jr., Lakeland, FL. She also leaves behind two grandchildren Rex Jones and Pansy Davis.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10 AM. with Pastor Jason Seger of the First Baptist Church of Highland City officiating.



