Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
MADGE DURRANCE

MADGE DURRANCE Obituary
MADGE
DURRANCE, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Madge Durrance, 85, passed away on March 14, 2019.
Madge is preceded in death by her father, Toby Bledsoe, mother, Bertha Bledsoe, brothers: Robert Bledsoe, Ernest Bledsoe, and Charles 'Sam' Bledsoe, sisters: Ruby Saylor and Virginia Blackburn, and son Denver Saylor. She is survived by her sons: Russell H. Saylor, Jr. and Charles G. Saylor, both of Winter Haven, brother, Edgar Bledsoe of Winter Haven, sisters: Bertha Giles of Winter Haven, Betty Swinson of Illinois, and Shirley Meade of Virginia, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, from 10 -11 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
