1/1
MAE COLINE GIBSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAE COLINE GIBSON, 85

AUBURNDALE - Mae Coline Gibson, 85, of Auburndale, Florida passed away October 17, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1935 in Lynn Spring, West Virginia to Anna Gail and Garnett Addison Davis.
Coline attended Bridgewater College in Virginia. She retired from Florida Citrus Processors in Winter Haven. Coline was a member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church.
Coline is survived by: daughter Linda Widner, son Greg (Teresa) Gibson, 5 grandchildren: Sarah Widner (Michael) Louie, Mary Katherine Widner Leggett, Kristin (Kevin) Joyce, Nichole (Steven) White and Christopher (Kimberly) Young and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: husband Willis 'Hoot' Gibson, sister Judy Reed, sister Joan Thomas, brother Coy Davis and grandson in-law Sergeant Austin Leggett.
Coline's graveside service will be held on October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns family is requesting that you wear a mask and please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church (Music Fund).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved