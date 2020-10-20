MAE COLINE GIBSON, 85AUBURNDALE - Mae Coline Gibson, 85, of Auburndale, Florida passed away October 17, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1935 in Lynn Spring, West Virginia to Anna Gail and Garnett Addison Davis.Coline attended Bridgewater College in Virginia. She retired from Florida Citrus Processors in Winter Haven. Coline was a member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church.Coline is survived by: daughter Linda Widner, son Greg (Teresa) Gibson, 5 grandchildren: Sarah Widner (Michael) Louie, Mary Katherine Widner Leggett, Kristin (Kevin) Joyce, Nichole (Steven) White and Christopher (Kimberly) Young and 13 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by: husband Willis 'Hoot' Gibson, sister Judy Reed, sister Joan Thomas, brother Coy Davis and grandson in-law Sergeant Austin Leggett.Coline's graveside service will be held on October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns family is requesting that you wear a mask and please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church (Music Fund).