MAEREYNOLDS, 88DOTHAN, AL. - Mrs. Mae Reynolds, age 88, a resident of Dothan, AL, formerly of Auburndale went home to be with her Lord on Tues. Aug. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.Mrs. Reynolds was born July 28, 1932 in Plant City to Eugene Russell and Vertie (Mills) Brown. She was a lifetime resident of the Auburndale area and retired as a Sales person in the Retail Industry. Mae was a past member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Auburndale; past member of Dixie Highway Baptist Church in Auburndale and a current member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. She was devoted Christian Woman and enjoyed telling stories about her life and being a Child of God. Mae loved her family & friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Griffin Leroy Reynolds and son-in-law, Dale Piper.Mae is survived by her loving & devoted family; 2 sons, Pastor Gene (Judy) Reynolds of Hinesville, GA., Mike Reynolds of Wesley Chapel, FL.; 5 daughters: Pat (David) Duncanson of Winter Haven, FL., Debbie (Tom) Ruse of Auburndale, FL., Margie (Terry) Bowden of Dothan, AL., Amanda (Sam) Brown of Auburndale, FL. and De-lores (Gus) Bell of Cincinnati, OH.; brother: Russell (Twilla) Brown of Plant City, FL.; 16 grandchildren: Angel, Donna, Gene Jr., Jim-my, Billy, Larry, Angel, Skylar, Elizabeth, Bec-ca, Jon, Michael, Nina, Cindy, Robert & Kelsey; 25 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers Mae requested donations to Westwood Missionary Baptist Church (Faith Promise Missions Fund). Funeral service will be 11:00 am Tues. Aug. 25th at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Ave. G NW, Winter Haven; visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. DUE TO COVID PLEASE REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTANCE & MASKS.