MALCOLM "Mack" Brosmer

MALCOLM "Mack" Brosmer Obituary
MALCOLM 'Mack'
FRED BROSMER

LAKELAND -Malcolm (Mack) Fred Brosmer, 81, of Lakeland, Florida passed away January 17 due to a stroke. He was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky.
He graduated from St Xavier High School, was inducted into the US Army in 1960 and worked in the trucking transportation industry until he retired.
He is survived by the love of his life for 58 years, Beverly (Sullivan) Brosmer.
Together they created a beautiful family who will miss him dearly. Daughters, Lauren Brosmer Powers (Troy) and Jacqueline Brosmer Cooper (Robert); son, Daniel Scott Brosmer (Robin);Grandchildren, Morgan Ravindran (Gerald), Benjamin, Ian and Annalee Cooper. His sister Rita Brosmer, sisters & brothers-in- law & many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday, Feb. 1st, with a luncheon immediately following at Sandpiper Golf and CC Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to http://giftfunds.stjude.org/MackBrosmer
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
