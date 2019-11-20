|
MALCOLM E. 'MAC DADDY' WHITMAN, 81
BARTOW - Malcolm E. 'Mac Daddy' Whitman, age 81, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born April 29, 1938 in Bartow, FL, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Malcom was a Civil Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation for 30 years. After retirement, he was associated with Kundi & Associates, AIM Engineering and Madrid Engineering. He was a active member and Deacon of Turning Point Worship Center of Bartow for many years. Malcolm was the bass player with the Church Praise & Worship team for over thirty years. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Reba L. Whitman, a son: Malcolm E. 'Mike' Whitman, Jr.; a daughter: Candace Whitman Joiner, all of Bartow; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the Turning Point Worship Center, 1400 East Georgia St, Bartow. Funeral services will follow Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will follow at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019