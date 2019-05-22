Home

MALLIE JAY FREE

MALLIE JAY FREE Obituary
MALLIE JAY
FREE, 82

LAKE ALFRED - Mallie Jay Free, 82, of Lake Alfred died at home on May 19, 2019.
Born in Brantley, Alabama.
Predeceased by parents, Mallie Lee and Belle S. Free and siblings James, Coston, Roy Free and Lucille Jeffcoat.
Mallie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Ellis Free, children Timothy (Phyllis), Thomas Free, Debi Brightwell (Scott), grandchildren Sean Free, Kyle (Ketura) Free and Shannon (Jon) Rock, great grandchildren Scarlett, Eden, Ty, and Trinity.
Graveside Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, 624 Experiment Station Road, Lake Alfred, FL, 33850, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Following the services, a celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 130 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lake Alfred.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.
Published in Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2019
