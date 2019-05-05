|
MAMIE A. 'DEAN' SEXTON, 96
LAKELAND - Mamie A. 'Dean' Sexton, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, May, 1, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born June 7, 1922 in Anderson, AL, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Verna (Matthews) Hughes. Mrs. Sexton retired from Polk General Hospital after 34 years of service as a Unit Clerk. She was a member of the North Jackson Ave. Church of Christ in Bartow.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sexton, and two children: Martha Ann Roark, and Thomas W. Sexton. She is survived by two daughters: Gayle Car-aker (Charles) of Lakeland, and Sonjia May (Bob) of Waynesville, NC. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Church of Christ, 450 N. Jackson Ave. in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Dora Christian Academy, 301 West 13th Ave., Mount Dora, FL 32757. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2019