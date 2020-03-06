|
|
MAMIE
LUCRETIA
RICHARDSON, 102
LAKELAND - Sister Mamie Lucretia Richardson, age 102, was born August 29, 1917 to parents Henry Richard and Bessie B. Wilcox. She passed away Feb. 29, 2020.
She graduated from Washington Park High School in Lakeland, FL, class of 1935, and Orange Blossom Cosmetologists Association, Inc., Tampa where earned her doctorate in cosmetology. She was the owner of ML's Beauty Nook, a lady attendant for H.W. Oldham Funeral Home and a receptionist for W.J. Johnson, M.D.
She was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church (Helping Hands Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, Adults & Usher and Orange Blossom Cosmetologists' Association (State of Florida Legislative Secretary). Helping Hands Ministry, Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, later renamed Mamie L. Richardson Helping Hands Ministry which is a food pantry and clothes closet for the needy in the community.
Sister Richardson was preceded in death by both parents, her sister, Josie Mae Brown and daughter, Carolyn B. Greene. To forever cherish her in loving memories are: daughter, Charlene (Leroy) Brinson; grandson, Lawrence (fiancee' Natalie) Cole, II; granddaughter, Garbrielle (Johnathon) Allen, and great-grandson, Julian Allen. Other survivors include special cousins Harding Brown, Noisettia Delores Lewis, Vivian Underwood and Dorothy Jones. Many other sorrowing cousins and friends will miss our beloved Sister Mamie L. Richardson.
Visitation is Friday, 5-7 pm at Harmony MB Church (1645 N. Webster Ave.). Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, 2 pm at the Church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020