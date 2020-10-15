MANTON D. SMITH, 64LAKELAND - Manton D. Smith 'M.D.' went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020.He was born in Lakeland and has been a lifetime resident. Manton worked as an agent for United HealthCare. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church / Lakes Church and was a founding member and Lakes Church Lakeland Chapter Director of the Faith Riders Motorcycle ministry.M.D. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Saralinda Smith; sons, Daniel M. (Amanda) Smith, Matthew T. (Sarah) Smith; mother, Sue Smith; brother, Keiland Smith; grandchildren, Braylon, Grace, Tyner, Easton and Audrey Smith, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend and will be missed by many.Visitation will be Saturday, 10/17/20 from 1 - 2pm, with services to begin 2:00pm at Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of M.D. can be made to Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry, 7100 U.S. Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com