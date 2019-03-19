|
|
MANUEL H.
TORRES, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Manuel H. Torres, age 71, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family by his side. Mr. Torres was born December 16, 1947, in Sierra Mojada, Mexico to Guadalupe and Maria-del Carmen (Rivera) Torres. He was a Polk County resident for the past 39 years coming from Ohio & Mexico. Manuel was a Truck Driver and a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Haines City. He enjoyed working and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Emilio Torres and sister Maria Elena Cisneros. Manuel is survived by his loving family: wife of 46 yrs.: Adelfa Torres of Winter Haven, 3 sons: Manuel (Deanna) Torres, Jr. of Lakeland, Juan (Shannon) Torres, Jose Torres, both of Winter Haven, daughter Delia (Juan) Ramirez of Port Charlotte, 2 brothers: Humberto Torres of Auburndale, Guadalupe Torres, Jr., of Florida, 2 sisters: Rosario (Pascual) Chavez of Auburndale, Norma (Elizardo) Ortega of Mexico, 15 grandchildren: Mia, Alisha, Breanna, Katlyne, Juan, Jr., Annika, Hannah, Alex, Maria, Annabel, Abagail, Noah, Eli, Kimberly, Logan and Kiersten, many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 20th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019