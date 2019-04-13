Home

MARC STEVEN GOLDSMITH

MARC STEVEN GOLDSMITH Obituary
MARC STEVEN
GOLDSMITH, 59

LAKELAND - Marc Steven Goldsmith, 59, died April 10, 2019.
Mr. Goldsmith, an accomplished and well known numismatist, was born on June 1, 1959 to the late Lloyd Goldsmith, and surviving mother, Rhoda Deborah Goldsmith. Mr. Goldsmith was a lifelong resident of the area, born in Lakeland, FL, and residing during adulthood in Tampa. He followed in the footsteps of his family, father in Coins, Lakeland Coin, and mom, Gem Jewelers. Marc owned Tampa Rare Coins.
Marc Goldsmith 'Mr. G' survived by 2 sons, Joshua and Zachary; his brother, Alan; sister, Alisa Unger; nieces, Brandi and Jennifer; nephews, Bradley, Jason and Jonathan.
Graveside Services will be Sunday, April 14th at 1 pm at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, 4620 U.S. Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, FL, 33812. Visitation is at the family home. Address announced at graveside.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
