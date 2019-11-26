|
|
MARCELE
GRIFFIN, 80
PLANT CITY - Marcele Griffin, age 80, of Plant City, FL passed away on November 19, 2019.
A native of Turkey Creek, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Harmon and Eloise Brock Loyed.
Survivors include her children: Joseph Griffin, Gwen (Bob) Wagner, Susan (Eric) Horne, sister: Bonnie Tucker, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
Marcele is also preceded in death by her husband: James Griffin, daughter: Linda Lodge, siblings: Terry and Kelly Loyed, and granddaughter: Brittany Tinker.
Marcele enjoyed fishing.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1805 North Park Road, Plant City, FL 33563.
Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.haught.care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019