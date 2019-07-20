|
|
MARCELLA
M. KASTEN, 97
LAKELAND- Marcella Kasten, 97, passed peacefully on July 12, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1921 in Deerfield. MO to Amy and George Jennings.
Marcella was married to Clarence Kasten for sixty years. They resided in Alton, IL and Lakeland, FL. She was preceded in death by Clarence and their daughter, Kathy.
Marcella is survived by her children, Tom (Barbara), Cindy and Mark (Cathy). She is also survived by grandchildren Eric, Jason, Scott, Amy, Sue, Brant, Tyler and Andrew; several great grand children and nieces and nephews.
Marcella had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid bridge player for many years and had a close group of friends in Lakeland with whom she regularly played. Marcella loved participating in activities at Azalea Park where she resided for several years and had many friends.
Marcella will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Monday, July 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service.
Published in Ledger from July 20 to July 21, 2019