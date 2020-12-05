MARCIA DAWN (MISTY) HOOPER



LAKELAND- Marcia Dawn Hooper was born in Okeechobee, FL May 13, 1959. She died in Lakeland, FL on November 23, 2020 from a neurodegenerative brain disease. She is survived by her husband Steven Dollar; mother Alma Hooper; brother Marc Hooper and sister-in-law Ruth Hooper.

She was preceded in death by her father Larry Hooper, grandparents Louis and Francis Hooper, Al and Loretta Nathe.

Misty as she was known, was a 5th generation Floridian who moved to Avon Park, FL at an early age. She was a member of Girl Scouts Explorer Troop #156 under the affiliation of longtime Avon Park Boy Scoutmaster Larry Hooper and Alma. She graduated from Avon Park High in 1977, where she had been a member of the band.

After high school Misty worked for the Avon Park Police Department, as a seasonal ranger at O'Leno State Park in High Springs, FL, as a florist, then again as a State Park Ranger at Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring. In September 1980, The Sebring News wrote a full-page article with photos in their Living Today section detailing her life as a park ranger. In 1981 she moved to Lakeland, FL with her future husband where her outgoing personality led her to become a successful Sale Representative for companies in the specialty industrial electrical components field.

Misty was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

A private memorial service for family only will be held. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made in the form of a donation to Highlands Hammock State Park in Misty's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store