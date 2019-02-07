MARGARET AKINS

HUGGINS, 89



LAKELAND - Margaret Akins Huggins passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on February 3, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years Harry D. and her daughter Kathy Lynn and her son Tommy.

Margaret was born April 24, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky. She married the love of her life in 1948. She raised 5 children. Her most important career position was being the most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devout Christian. She was a member of the South Lakeland Christian Women's Club. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her numerous friends and her beloved family.

Margaret moved to Lakeland in 1971. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Branham (Jerry), Harriet Boring (Dean) and son Timothy (Sabrina), grandchildren, Troy Branham, Hannah Huggins Cantrell (Jason), Margaret Sikes Gaa (Garrett), Chanse Huggins, Kelley Sikes and great-grandson Max Branham.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland, Fl. 33813 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Fl. 33823.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary