|
|
MARGARET
ARLINE
KHOURY, 85
LAKELAND - Margaret Arline Khoury, 85, of Lakeland, Florida and formerly from North Syracuse, New York left us to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Margaret was born in Ira, NY on January 21, 1935 to Harvey Barnes and Margaret Fulton Barnes. She and her 9 siblings grew up in Syracuse, NY before Margaret moved to South Carolina to attend Bob Jones University where she met her future husband Hani Wadi Khoury. After moving back to Upstate NY, they were married and started their family. Hani received a Master's degree in Divinity and became a United Methodist Minister, while Margaret took on the role or Minister's wife and a very active mother.
After raising her family, Margaret returned to school and graduated top in her class with a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She then had a career in critical home care tending to patients with special needs. She retired in 1998 to spend time between their homes in New York and Florida.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband the Reverend Hani W. Khoury, four sisters (Christine, Betty, Leona and Barbara), and three brothers (Robert, Douglas and Jack).
She is survived by one daughter: Marie (Michael) Polifrone, of Hewlett, NY, and three sons: Wadi Khoury of Lakeland, FL, Peter Khoury of High Springs, FL, and John Khoury of Bonita Springs, FL. Margaret is also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. Her younger brother (David Barnes of Walnut, CA) and younger sister (Susan Foster of Council, ID) are also mourning this loss.
Due to the current pandemic situation, we ask you to remember Margaret privately at this time. We will announce a Memorial Service and celebration of her life at a future date. Contributions in Margaret's honor, can be made to: Casowasco Camp & Retreat Ministries, c/o UMC Conference office, 7481 Henry Clay Blvd., Liverpool, NY 13088.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020