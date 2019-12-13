|
|
MARGARET 'PEGGY' C. HEIDLER, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret 'Peggy' C. Heidler, 86, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Milford, PA and Dingmans Ferry, PA, passed away November 10, 2019, at the Palms at Sebring, FL, a hospice facility. Her husband, Leon V. Heidler, preceded her in death earlier this year on April 2, at home.
Born in Bristol Twp., PA, daughter of the late Alex and Lily Crawford, Peggy was a graduate of Milford High School in Milford, PA. In 1951, Peggy married Kenneth Howey and had 2 daughters, Betty and Helen Howey. Later Peggy remarried Charles Roy from Branchville, NJ.
Finally Peggy met her soulmate, Leon, from Staten Island, NY. They married in 1981, in the Dingmans Ferry United Methodist Church. Later they moved to Milford, PA. In 1990 they retired to Winter Haven, FL. Peggy enjoyed doing ceramics, putting together puzzles, and playing Bingo. She was very active with the Red Hats Society and served on the board of Garden Grove Oaks. Peggy and Leon enjoyed traveling around the United States and taking cruises.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alex and Lily Crawford, and sister and brother in law, Mary and James Albright. Surviving are 2 daughters, Betty Swineford and her husband Jack, and Helen Howey, 2 grandchildren, Beth Anderson and her husband Sean, and John Swineford, and 2 great grandchildren, Logan and Joshua Anderson. She has several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Surviving also are her brother in law and sister in law, Al and Margaret Heidler and several nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service for both Leon and Peggy Heidler was held on Saturday, November 17, at the Matamoras United Methodist Church in Matamoras, PA. A Celebration of Life service will be held January 25, 2020, at the Garden Grove Oaks Clubhouse in Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019