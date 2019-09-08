|
|
MARGARET D.
BURNS
9/4/33 - 8/16/19
LAKE WALES - Margaret D. Burns, 85, of Lake Wales, Florida, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Worcester, MA. She is survived by her children Sheila (Paul Roebuck) of Littleton, CO, Eileen Perez (Santiago) of Millbury, MA, Paul of Austin, TX, Timothy (Stacy) of Gorham, ME, Michael (Suzanne) of Long Grove, IL, her son-in-law William S. Molloy of Lakeway, TX, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Susan Urschel of South Carolina and her brother John Donnelly of New York, and many nieces and nephews.
Born September 4, 1933 in Albany, New York to the late John and Helen (Geary) Donnelly. Margaret was a homemaker and an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Burns, and a daughter, Patricia Molloy.
The service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Contributions may be made to Lake Wales Care Center, 140 E. Park Avenue, Lake Wales, FL 33853 or Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales, FL 33853; or the would be appreciated.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019