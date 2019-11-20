Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Margaret D. Helmick


1948 - 2019
Margaret D. Helmick Obituary
MARGARET 'MAGGI'
DESSALET HELMICK

WINTER HAVEN - Margaret D. Helmick of Winter Haven died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in her Winter Haven home. She was 70.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 22, 1948. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in August, 1962 where she attended Northeast High School. She attended college at Florida Southern College graduating in May 1971 with a BS in Elementary Education. Her Master's Degree was earned at the University of South Florida. Margaret served 39 years for Polk County Schools as an elementary teacher and elementary guidance counselor working at Spook Hill Elementary, Crooked Lake Elementary, Brigham Elementary, and Dundee Elementary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert W. Helmick of Winter Haven, her son Robert Michael Helmick, her daughter in law, Nidia Helmick and her granddaughter Sophia Isabella Helmick, all from Orlando, Florida. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
Margaret's role at work was that of a Guidance Counselor but helping people became a personal philosophy. She was a kind, caring, and supportive with her friends. All people meeting Margaret became her friend. She deeply loved her family and would do anything to help others.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am till 11:00 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 W. Havendale Blvd. in Winter Haven, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
