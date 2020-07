MARGARET I.

MCDONALD

Home Healthcare



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Margaret I. McDonald passed away July 1, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. She was born July 29, 1935 in New Britain, CT to Bernard F. and Margaret I. (Britney) Peer.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Olivieri, Scott McDonald' Sister, Bev Peer; niece, Nancy McDonald; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willy; children, Cynthia Carroll and Douglas McDonald; and a sister, Carol Craft.

Ms. Marg will always be remembered for her love, humor and kindness.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store