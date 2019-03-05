|
MARGARET KIKTA
LAWSON, 100
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret K. (Alvine) Lawson passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2019.
She was born in Bumpass, Virginia on April 11, 1918. She was the last surviving child on nine children of Martin J. Kikta and Mary H. Kikta. She is survived by her son Manley Lawson and his partner Janice Griffin, sister-in-law Patricia Harmon and her partner Bob Conley, her Bob Conley, her grandchildren: Kimberly Girvan, Lesley Sobol, Andrea Whatley, Diane Lambert, her great grandchildren: Chelsea Borowski, Cecil (Pup) Whatley, Parker What-ley, Colin, Girvan, Anna Sobol, Kyle Ianuale, nephews Michael Norris, Stephen Norris, Allen Norris, and one niece Kay Macenulty. Her extended family included Judith Lawson, William Parker, and Charles Ellis.
Margaret arrived in Winter Haven, Florida in 1923, at 5 years old. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1935. She was a long-time business woman and ran Lawson Music Company along with her husband of 60 years, Wesley Lawson, now deceased. She proudly resided in Winter Haven for over 95 years and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving on the Alter Guild and in several other capacities. She is currently a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 201 Kipling Lane, Winter Haven, FL, where a memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. There will be a reception afterward in the Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to either Good Shepherd Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org or the Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019