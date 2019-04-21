MARGARET LYNN WARING

LAKELAND - Margaret Lynn Waring Morgan, 100, passed away on April 15, 2019.

She was born March 1st, 1919 in Lakeland, Florida. She grew up in the Lakeland area and witnessed many changes throughout the world during her lifetime. She was the oldest daughter of Malcolm G. 'M.G.' and Eunice Lee Waring. Margaret's father was a real estate developer in Lakeland and her mother was a homemaker. Margaret, her parents, and siblings attended First United Methodist Church. During the depression Margaret's father moved them to his brother's dairy farm in Medulla, now known as Oak K Farm. She graduated from Mulberry High School in 1937 and then went on to attend business school. During WWII, she and her two sisters moved to Washington DC and worked 'war jobs' until the war ended. She returned to Lakeland, and then took a banking job in Tampa. She married Charles S. 'Bob' Morgan in 1949 (deceased 2008) after meeting him on the bus they rode from Lakeland to Tampa after a weekend visit to their respective families. She was an Air Force wife until 1964 upon Bob's retirement. They returned to Lakeland where she was a homemaker, mother, as well as an officer in the family corporation Waring Estates, which developed Waring Industrial Park. She also owned Edgewood Hair Fashions and was co-owner of a convenience store near Disney World.

Her sisters and brothers were Gordon Waring, John Waring, Anne Holden, Mary Reay, M.G. 'Buddy' Waring, Jr., and William 'Bill' Waring. All are deceased.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and John Repetosky, granddaughter and husband, Dinah & Ryan Sumner, granddaughter and husband, Caroline & Levi Davis, great-grandchildren, Dillan & Riley Sumner. During her long life, she enjoyed painting, keeping up with soap operas, cooking guavas that sometimes turned into jelly, baking homemade bread, gardening and spending time and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at First United Methodist Church in the Church Parlor on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30am for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent in Margaret's name to First United Methodist Church Children's Clothes Closet where she previously volunteered.

