|
|
MARGARET 'PEGGY' MOTT-
MINGLE, 93
LAKELAND -
Margaret M. Mingle, 93, passed away Thursday January 23rd, 2020 of natural causes. Margaret was born in Tampa Florida to Peter Mott and Dorothy Mae Stalls. She was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lakeland Florida and enjoyed spending time with her church family participating in the Crafty Ladies and Young at Heart church groups.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, William P. Mingle and sisters Luellan Kelly, Dorothy Sanders and Elizabeth Osgelsby.
She is survived by her sisters Betty Lancaster, Elsie Butler and Arlin Mitchell. Margaret had 12 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, and 26 great-great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Pl. Lakeland FL 33805 on Monday January 27, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00, with service to follow at 11. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery- 4620 US Highway 98 S, Lakeland FL 33812.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020