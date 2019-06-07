Home

POLK CITY - Margaret Murdock, age 91, of Polk City, FL passed away on June 6, 2019.
A native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Abbie Ann Wiliams.
Survivors include son: Robert Murdock, Jr. (Nanci), siblings: Jeanette Deleon, Edward Williams, Everett Williams and 1 grandchild Thomas Murdock.
Margaret worked for Reed and Barton Company in Norton, Massachusetts for 44 years.
Services are being held private. Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care
Published in Ledger from June 7 to June 8, 2019
