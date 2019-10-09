|
MARGARET R.
PANKRATZ, 99
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret R. Pankratz, 99, born to the late John and Ethel Rigby in Toledo, Ohio on August 6, 1920 and passed on October 1, 2019 with her family by her side in Winter Haven, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Freck of Winter Haven, FL, son Rex Pankratz of Versailles, KY, five grandchildren: Dawn (Alan) Becker of Bradenton, FL, Shelie Ragan of Winter Haven, FL, Mike (Amanda) Freck of Winter Haven, FL, Meri (Steve) Mitchell of Frankfort, KY and Liz (Jason) Crump of Lexington, KY, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Margaret is also preceded in death by her late husband of 80 years Dale Pankratz, son-in-law Phil Freck, daughter-in-law Linda Pankratz and one great grandchild Joshua Freck.
Margaret will be known as a wonderful homemaker and for volunteering in her churches and hospitals.
Family would like to thank the nurses & administrators of Helping Hands and Compassionate Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Margaret.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 11 @ 10:00 am at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 201 Kipling Ln. SE, Winter Haven. Burial will be at Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019