MARGARET RENTZ
MULFORD, 89
LAKELAND - Margaret Rentz Mulford passed away at home on August 20, 2019 of natural causes. She was 89 years old.
She is survived by her son, Andy Mulford and daughter-in-law, Janice Walters Mulford, son, Billy Mulford and daughter, Donna Mulford Elms. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kelly Mulford Dixon, Amy Mulford Brigandi, Billy Frederick Mulford Simmons, William Donald Mulford, III, Anthony Lee Mulford, Kevin Andrew Elms and Keith William Elms, many beloved great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Margaret was born in Omega, Georgia and moved to Lakeland when she was 14. Margaret retired from real estate at 62. She was active in her church, Scott Lake Baptist, where she regularly attended church and Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was married for 69 years. She was a good mother and loving grandmother.
A memorial service will be at Scott Lake Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 27th @ 1 pm. Afterwards, all are invited to the church kitchen for visiting and memory sharing. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Scott Lake Baptist Church or the .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019