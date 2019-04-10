|
MARGARET 'PEG'
RUSHONG EARLEY, 82
CAMP HILL, PA. - Margaret 'Peg' Rushong Earley, 82, of Camp Hill, lost her fight with cancer at home on April 4, 2019 in the care of her family and the Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.
Peg was the loving wife of J. Dixon Earley for over 49 years. She was a 1954 graduate of Camp Hill High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University majoring in Spanish and History and was inducted into the national History Honorary Society and the Ohio Wesleyan Physical Education Honorary. Peg played Field Hockey and Basketball for the 'Battling Bishops.' After college Peg was the first Spanish teacher, and also taught History and Geography at East Pennsboro High School in Enola, PA. She coached Field Hockey and Basketball at East Pennsboro leading her teams to several league championships.
Peg was the daughter of Margaret (Wentz) and Frank Rushong. She is survived by her husband Dixon, a sister Judy (Don) Saurer, a brother Frank (Elizabeth) Rushong, two daughters Susan (JP) McDonald and Amy (Scott) Morton and three grandchildren, Meagan and Sean McDonald and Evan Morton.
Peg was active in sports her entire life. She officiated PIAA swimming and diving for over 35 years, was a charter member and Rules Interpreter of the Central Penn Chapter of swimming officials. She was the Diving Referee at the PIAA State meet for many years. At the 1990 championships she received the National Swimming Coaches Association Award. Peg also officiated college and high school field hockey for 28 years serving as President, Secretary and Assigner for the Harrisburg Board of field hockey officials. She was an avid golfer as a member of West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill, PA and Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Club in Haines City, Florida. She also enjoyed watching Lehigh sporting events, particularly her daughters diving or playing field hockey and was proud of the fact that she attended over 50 Lehigh/ Lafayette football games and over 50 EIWA Wrestling Championships.
She served on the Fairview Township Recreation Board and The West Shore YMCA Board of Directors. Peg managed the West Shore YMCA's Youth and Government organization for over 15 years and was the State Director of Swimming and Diving for the Keystone State Games for over 16 years. She was on the original Board of Directors for the Lion Foundation of Camp Hill and served as an emeritus member until her passing. In 1995 Peg was inducted into the West Shore Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of that board until her demise.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at the West Shore Country Club starting at noon on April 17, 2019. Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to The Lion Foundation, 2627 Chestnut Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the scholarship fund of the West Shore Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, 616 Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle, PA 17013.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019