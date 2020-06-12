MARGARET

SAUL, 95



WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Saul, 95, of Winter Haven, originally from Roanoke VA, passed away on June 10, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Rodney Petersen and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Rd, Roanoke VA 24019 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Ave C SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880.



