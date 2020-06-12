MARGARET SAUL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET
SAUL, 95

WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Saul, 95, of Winter Haven, originally from Roanoke VA, passed away on June 10, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Rodney Petersen and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Rd, Roanoke VA 24019 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Ave C SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved