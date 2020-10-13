MARGARET TATE NORMANLAKELAND - Mrs. Margaret Tate Norman, of Lakeland, FL, was taken to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 91. Margaret was born in Tampa, FL on October 12, 1928 and moved with her family to Mulberry, FL when she was a young girl. Later, she lived in Willow Oak, FL until finally settling in Lakeland in 2004. During her life, she worked for International Fertilizer, Polk County School Board, Maas Brothers, and the Polk County Elections Office. She was a volunteer at Lakeland Hospital as a Pink Lady, and at the Watson Clinic Information Desk. She was a member of South Florida Avenue Church of Christ.Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Myrtle Davis Tate; her brother Billie Joe Tate; her husbands William Harold Smith, Maurice Robert Greeson and Willard H. Norman; and her beloved daughter Lisa Jane Greeson. Mrs. Norman is survived by her sons Tim Smith (Karen) of Vero Beach, FL, Maurice M. Greeson (Anne) of Ogden, Utah, and Michael L. Greeson of Lakeland, FL; daughter Mary Jo Riley (Mike) of Lakeland, FL; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 11AM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Florida Bible Camp, 23813 County Rd 44A, Eustis, FL 32736, in memory of Lisa Jane Greeson. (Please include LISA's name on your donation).