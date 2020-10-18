1/1
MARGARET WATSON MCCORKLE
MARGARET WATSON
MCCORKLE, 96

LAKELAND - Margaret Watson McCorkle, age 96, passed away in Lakeland on October 6, 2020, comforted by the love of her daughters and the compassionate staff at Grace Manor Suites Assisted Living.
Margaret was born May 12, 1924 in Worth County, GA to parents John Thomas and Millie Euna (Young) Watson. After high school, she worked for Southern Bell in Albany, GA and in Atlanta, GA during WWII. She moved to Lakeland at age 21 where she worked for Peninsular Telephone Company. Margaret married Donald B. McCorkle in 1948, and devoted herself to raising three daughters while her husband managed the store he owned, Don's Fishing Tackle.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, her parents, and her siblings Lyra Mae Lumpkin and Thomas Cleo Watson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Betsy and Steve Boyd, Donna and Burv Pugh, and Barbara and Dwight Dempsey, and by grandchildren Angela, Rachel, Michelle, Allison and Ryan, and great-granddaughters Isabella, Hailey and Leila.
A member of Parkview Baptist Church since 1959, Margaret taught Sunday School and was later active in Young at Heart. She enjoyed sewing, working in her yard and visiting with family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly.
Burial was private on October 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Parkview Baptist Church Young at Heart or Good Shepherd Hospice, both in Lakeland, FL.
For more information or to leave condolences, please visit: www.heathfuneralcha-pel.com/ obituaries

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
